News BriefsCheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20
Inter-city buses to return to full activity also on weekends
The bus lines from Tel Aviv to Ben Gurion Airport and the bus lines to the holy places return to full activity today. Public transportation will continue to operate with an occupancy of up to 50%.
However, lines to educational institutions and academic lines will not operate until a return to school. The train will operate, Sunday to Thursday only, without weekends, except for a few stations, which will not open at this stage
