Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20
Dozens gather at yeshiva in Bnei Brak
A police force located a yeshiva on Alexander Street in Bnei Brak, with dozens gathering in violation of instructions.
The police ordered the dispersal of the crowd and in response the crowd barricaded themselves in the place, rioted, threw stones at police and a police car and later blocked a road with garbage cans.
The police dispersed the crowd and a ticket was written for the person in charge of the place.
