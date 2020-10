13:48 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Poll: US Jews favor Biden 75% to 22%, Orthodox Jews back Trump Read more Three-quarters of American Jews back Biden over Trump - but overwhelming majority of Orthodox Jews favor Trump over Biden, new poll finds. ► ◄ Last Briefs