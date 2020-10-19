Gush Etzion Council Head praises Bezeq getting license for Yesha

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded to Bezeq receiving a license to operate in Judea and Samaria: “This is an important and welcome step from Minister Hendel, which benefits the residents of Judea and Samaria. Changes are needed on other issues as well.”

For the first time in 36 years, the communities of Judea and Samaria were officially connected to Bezeq.

This morning Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said that the decision of the Ministry of Communications to grant Bezeq an official operating license in Judea and Samaria is a welcome step by the ministry led by Minister Yoaz Hendel.

Ne’eman said that, “there are already about half-a-million Jews living here in Judea and Samaria, and every month hundreds of additional families join us. That translates into thousands of families a year transforming Judea and Samaria into an integral part of the State of Israel."

Ne’eman noted that the Bezeq operating license is another step towards de facto sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. He said, “We are hoping for full recognition of Judea and Samaria and the application of sovereignty here, and we expect all government ministers to take responsibility and work directly with us in Judea and Samaria."