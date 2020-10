13:02 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 25 million votes already cast in 2020 election - who is leading? Read more Democrats hold three million vote-edge over Republicans, with 25 million votes already cast. But is it enough of a lead? ► ◄ Last Briefs