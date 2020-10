12:15 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Nancy Pelosi sets 48 hour deadline to pass COVID stimulus bill Read more House Speaker says Republican lawmakers only have 2 days to come up with compromise for relief bill if they want one before election. ► ◄ Last Briefs