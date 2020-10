12:13 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Daniel Kahneman, COVID-19 and the cascade of fear Read more Panic and fear are driving coronavirus policy, with the PM, media, health establishment, and public feeding on each other's hysteria. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs