Prof Gamzu: Wait to open elementary schools

Corona Commissioner Prof. Roni Gamzu says the engine of the epidemic is youths and young people whose severe symptomatic morbidity rate is low.

"They become infected, carry, usually are not sick and push the infection forward to older ages. There the rate of disease, and hospitalization is high and also of course causes cases of death and difficulties in the hospital system.

"There is no dam that can withstand this current, thus the importance of preventing infections in this population with the opening of education systems - elementary, high school and do so carefully, because in the end those children and adolescents have interaction with adults and the elderly, even if it is low."