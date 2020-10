11:10 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Prof Gamzu: Mortality rates here are among lowest in world Corona manager Roni Gamzu told the Knesset Health Committee: "Mortality rates here are among the lowest in the world. There will never be an Italy here." ► ◄ Last Briefs