Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20
Prof Gamzu: We will shorted quarantine to 12 days, with exam on 10th
Corona manager Prof. Roni Gamzu announced in the Knesset's Health Committee, "We will shorten the period of quarantine to 12 days. An examination will be carried out on the tenth day."