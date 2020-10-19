PLO leader Saeb Erekat in critical condition

A Hadassah hospital spokeswoman said that "Mr. Erekat had a quiet night but this morning his condition deteriorated, and is now defined as critical and due to respiratory distress he was put on respiration and sedated."



"Mr. Erekat poses a huge challenge to the treatment of corona as he has a lung transplant with suppression of the immune system, and with bacterial infection in addition to corona.

"Hadassah, with its most senior professional physicians, is in international medical contact regarding the policy of treating such a complex patient.

"Hadassah will continue to update his family as is customary regarding his condition and will update the Palestinian Authority due to his being a senior official there."