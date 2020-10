07:53 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Incident in Mediterranean: Russian jet approaches Israeli plane A Russian Sukhoi fighter jet approached an Israir plane en route from Greece to Ben Gurion Airport, ynet reported. At no point was there any danger to passengers. ► ◄ Last Briefs