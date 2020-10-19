|
News BriefsCheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20
Italian PM announces new coronavirus restrictions
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday announced a new series of measures to tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases, AFP reports.
As part of the new restrictions, restaurants will have to display their maximum capacity, close at midnight at the latest and limit the number of people per table to six, while bars will have to close at 6:00 p.m. unless they can offer table service to seated customers.
