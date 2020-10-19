|
Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20
Iran's Defense Minister: Stage is set for us to buy arms
Iranian Minister of Defense Amir Hatami said on Sunday that the stage is set for Iran to start selling and buying arms now that the UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic has been lifted.
Speaking during a live TV program and quoted by the Iranian Mehr news agency, Hatami claimed that the Americans had left no stone unturned to ensure that the arms embargo remained in place, but its prestige completely waned in the international arena.
