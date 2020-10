05:41 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20 Mossad chief's message to the Saudis Read more Mossad chief Yossi Cohen: We are in contact with many countries in the region, there is a new atmosphere. ► ◄ Last Briefs