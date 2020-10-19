|
Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20
White House official held secret meetings with Syrian government
A White House official traveled to Damascus earlier this year for secret meetings with the Syrian government seeking the release of at least two US citizens thought to be held there, a Trump administration official said on Sunday, according to Reuters.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, named the official as Kash Patel, a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and the top White House counterterrorism official, saying he had flown to Damascus.
