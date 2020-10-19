'Our conversations with the Saudis have been positive'

Avi Berkowitz, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, said on Sunday the US President’s push for an Israeli-Arab rapprochement was gaining momentum and he hoped more accords would follow even if Trump loses next month’s election.

Berkowitz, who accompanied an Israeli delegation which visited Bahrain on Sunday, told the Reuters news agency that the “Abraham Accords” had bipartisan support in the United States and were designed to bear long-term fruit by encouraging grassroots engagement between Israel and its new Arab partners.