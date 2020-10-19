|
02:44
Reported
Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20
Haifa resident who protested against PM detained for questioning
A Haifa resident was detained on Sunday night for questioning by the police on suspicion of attacking a right-wing activist who was documented in a video spitting in her direction, during a demonstration against Prime Minister Netanyahu that took place in Haifa on Saturday night.
The woman was wanted for questioning due to a counter-complaint filed by the suspect in the assault.
