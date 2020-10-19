'Palestinian hypocrisy at its peak'

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Sunday criticized the Palestinian Authority's request that senior PA official Saeb Erekat be hospitalized in Israel, after his condition deteriorated as a result of being infected with the coronavirus.

"Palestinian hypocrisy is at its peak," Erdan said. "Saeb Erekat, a senior Fatah figure who contracted coronavirus, was hospitalized today at Hadassah to receive medical treatment. Do you understand? The same Erekat who, along with his organization, supports the boycott of Israel and the BDS movement and only recently spread a blood libel as if Israel is deliberately infecting Palestinians with coronavirus, seeks, when it comes to his health, to use the medical capabilities of our country."