Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20
El Al flight carrying delegation from Bahrain lands in Tel Aviv
El Al flight number 973 from Manama, which carried the Israeli delegation to Bahrain, landed at Ben Gurion Airport a short time ago.