Cheshvan 1, 5781 , 19/10/20
Gantz welcomes establishment of diplomatic relations with Bahrain
Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) welcomed the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain, and the creation of an infrastructure for extensive cooperation between the two countries.
"The historic normalization led by the US administration and President Trump is an opening for the advancement of peace and stability throughout the Middle East," Gantz said.
