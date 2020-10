22:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 MK Gafni tells PM: Leave our schools open, no harm will result Read more Degel HaTorah MK clarifies that his party intends to abide by the ruling of its spiritual head, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. ► ◄ Last Briefs