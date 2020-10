22:01 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 NY governor to Satmar heads: 'Invite me next year. I'd come.' After banning a large Satmar wedding ceremony in Brooklyn due to coronavirus restrictions, NY governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the issue in a live press conference. "My suggestion: Have a small wedding this year. Next year, have a big wedding. Invite me. I'd come," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs