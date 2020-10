21:55 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Facebook shuts down Feiglin's Russian language account Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin said Facebook had closed down his Russian-language account page. "Zuckerberg didn't care to tell me why he did it and I don't really care to hear," said Feiglin. ► ◄ Last Briefs