21:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Zeev Elkin: No chance of alternative right-wing government Read more Likud minister pins the blame on Yamina's stance & Blue & White's obstinacy, which will drag the country into elections. ► ◄ Last Briefs