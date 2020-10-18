Verified COVID-10 carrier travels from Bulgaria to Israel

The Ministry of Health released a report that a verified coronavirus carrier returned to Israel following a visit Bulgaria.

The individual boarded a Bulgaria Air flight number FB571 on October 8 from Sofia to Tel Aviv, departing at 5:50 p.m., and landing in Ben Gurion at 8:09 p.m.

Other passengers aboard the flight have been instructed to self-quarantine until Oct 22 according to Ministry of Health guidelines.