19:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 ANALYSIS: Bennett's meteoric rise in Israeli politics explained Read more Why the former Defense Minister, whose Yamina party reached its nadir in the last election, is now soaring to new heights. ► ◄ Last Briefs