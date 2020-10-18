President Rivlin: This has been a year of peace

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin spoke to participants of the Israeli government’s 4th Annual Christian Media Summit which is taking place at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem.

“In our hearts we feel closer than ever", Rivlin said, "This has been a year of peace".

"The historic Abraham Accord can provide a model of peaceful coexistence between all people and religions in our region and around the world", he added, "Israel will continue to do all that is necessary to seek peace with all our neighbors.”