Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20
Bahraini, Saudi leaders honored by Christian Friends of Zion
Bahraini King Hamad, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, along with the President of Serbia have been handed the Friends of Zion award by Dr. Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center.
The prestigious Friends of Zion Award was presented by Dr. Evans to eleven world leaders, including two kings, one prime minister, one sultan, one crown prince, and six presidents:
According to Dr. Evans: “All these Presidents will move their Embassies to Jerusalem and all the Muslim leaders will make peace with Israel in time.”
