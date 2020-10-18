Bahraini, Saudi leaders honored by Christian Friends of Zion

Bahraini King Hamad, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, along with the President of Serbia have been handed the Friends of Zion award by Dr. Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center.

The prestigious Friends of Zion Award was presented by Dr. Evans to eleven world leaders, including two kings, one prime minister, one sultan, one crown prince, and six presidents:

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain

King Mohammed VI of Morocco

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman

President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia

President Klaus Iohannis of Romania

President Mario Abdo Benítez of Paraguay

President of Miloš Zeman of Czech Republic

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi

According to Dr. Evans: “All these Presidents will move their Embassies to Jerusalem and all the Muslim leaders will make peace with Israel in time.”