18:25
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20

Bahraini, Saudi leaders honored by Christian Friends of Zion

Bahraini King Hamad, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, along with the President of Serbia have been handed the Friends of Zion award by Dr. Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center.

The prestigious Friends of Zion Award was presented by Dr. Evans to eleven world leaders, including two kings, one prime minister, one sultan, one crown prince, and six presidents:

  • King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain
  • King Mohammed VI of Morocco
  • Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia
  • Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman
  • President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia
  • President Klaus Iohannis of Romania
  • President Mario Abdo Benítez of Paraguay
  • President of Miloš Zeman of Czech Republic
  • President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda
  • President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi

According to Dr. Evans: “All these Presidents will move their Embassies to Jerusalem and all the Muslim leaders will make peace with Israel in time.”

Last Briefs