News BriefsTishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20
Pompeo: No nation should be considering arms sales to Iran
US Sec of State Mike Pompeo spoke out after the international arms embargo against Iran was lifted today.
"No nation that desires a peaceful Middle East should contemplate arms sales with Iran - every weapon the regime buys will be at the disposal of its radical ideology. We are prepared to use domestic authorities to sanction individuals or entities contributing to these arms sales," he tweeted.
