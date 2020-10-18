16:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Smotrich slams Israel for offering treatment to PA senior official MK Bezalel Smotrich strongly condemned Israel for providing "humanitarian medical treatment" to senior PA official and former Arafat aide Saeb Erekat. "Providing Erekat medical treatment without pressuring Hamas to release the bodies of IDF soldiers and captives held in Gaza is neither moral nor logical. Insofar as this type of matter is concerned, the Hamas and PA are one and the same thing," he stated. ► ◄ Last Briefs