16:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 As Iran arms embargo expires, Gantz vows to curb Iranian expansion Defense Minister vows to do 'whatever is necessary' to prevent Iran from expanding across the Middle East, as arms embargo expires. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs