Gantz calls for renewed efforts in Iran fight

Defense Minister Benny Gantz took to Twitter to warn the world of the consequences of discounting the Iran threat.

"Today, as the arms embargo on Iran comes to an end, we must be stronger and more determined than ever. Iran has never been an Israeli problem, but first and foremost a global and regional problem."

"As Defense Minister, I will continue taking the necessary steps to prevent Iran from spreading its influence and continuing its arms program with the help of our allies - old and new. Every country worldwide needs to take part in this critical effort," he added.