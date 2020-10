15:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Is France ready to defeat those who beheaded a teacher? Read more France, and this is the sad truth, is perhaps not recoverable. It's too late. Metastasis is not curable. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs