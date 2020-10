15:04 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 'Running Around Jerusalem': Around the Walls in 30 Minutes Read more Join Michael and Daniel as they run the circumference of Jerusalem's Old CIty walls, one of the most iconic running routes in Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs