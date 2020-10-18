Government approves assistance plan for Nof Hagalil Municipality

The government today approved an assistance program for Nof HaGalil in the amount of NIS 25 million. The plan includes immediate funding in the amount of NIS 21 million for urgent emergency expenses of the local authority to deal with the fire. The assistance plan also includes the expenses of the local authority for stay of residents evacuated from their homes due to fire damage, in accordance with the criteria that will be determined on the subject.

In addition, in order to prevent the next fire, the plan includes a dedicated budget of NIS 4 million to establish buffer zones between the forest and the city.

The assistance plan provides a full and immediate response to the city, so that all the actions required following the fire, for the residents' stay outside their homes and the restoration of public infrastructure can be implemented soon.