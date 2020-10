13:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 'We've followed the Torah for 3000 years - nothing has changed' Read more Head of the Kiryat Ya'arim Council: "School principals are clarifying what the position of the Torah giants is and will act accordingly." ► ◄ Last Briefs