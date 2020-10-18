Bathing season summary - 43 people drowned

From the beginning of the bathing season (May 20th) until its end yesterday (October 17th), MDA paramedics provided medical care to 254 people, of whom: 43 drowned, 6 in very critical condition who needed resuscitation, 12 in critical condition, 29 in moderate condition, and 164 light.

155 of the drownings occurred on the shores of the Mediterranean, 18 on the shores of the Dead Sea, 12 on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, 7 in the Red Sea, 12 in pools in B&Bs, 15 in public pools, 17 in private pools, 12 in water reservoirs, and 6 cases in the Jordan River.