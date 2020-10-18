Two northern residents arrested on suspicion of illegal poaching

Two residents of the city of Araba in the Lower Galilee in their thirties were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of illegal poaching.

As part of a joint operation by the police and the Nature and Parks Authority, police officers ambushed the suspects at the entrance to Yodfat. The two refused to stop and after a chase were halted at the entrance to the city of Araba where four carcasses of porcupines and hunting equipment were found in their vehicle.

They were taken for questioning.