Opening haredi institutions: Three school principals fined

This morning, police officers acted in Beitar Illit and Modi'in Illit to force guideline compliance in haredi educational institutions, some of which opened their doors to students.

As part of the enforcement, three citations have so far been issued to school principals in the amount of NIS 5,000, and two principals were summoned to the police station to receive a citation.

The police also said, "Meanwhile, a complaint was received and a report was received from teams of journalists that while covering the entrance to the schools they were attacked by dozens of boys who cursed them and damaged their vehicles by throwing stones and eggs at them. Police forces rescued the crews and opened an investigation."