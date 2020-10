12:32 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 $4 M NIH grant awarded to Bar-Ilan U researcher and colleagues Read more Prof. Yaron Shav-Tal and colleagues from US will work to shed light on nuclear dynamics and their impact on the biology of gene regulation. ► ◄ Last Briefs