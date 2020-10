11:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Shooting at truck in industrial area near Rosh Pina A truck was shot at in the ZHR industrial area near Rosh Pina. There were no injuries, a truck was damaged. Police were called to the scene and are conducting searches to locate suspects. Investigators are collecting findings and an investigation has been opened. ► ◄ Last Briefs