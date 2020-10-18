Deaf representative to serve as delegate to Zionist Congress

New Yamina party member and social activist Shirley Pinto will serve in the Zionist Congress, to be held Tuesday-Thursday.

"I'm proud to serve as the first deaf delegate to the World Zionist Congress on behalf of the New Right Party, one of the most prominent conventions of the Jewish People and the most prominent symbol of the rebirth of Zionism and the rebirth of the people of Israel in their country.

"The very integration as a delegate in Congress sends a very significant message to the deaf and hard of hearing and in fact to all people with disabilities, because there is no place where we cannot integrate and successfully fulfill key roles," she said.