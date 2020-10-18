Black Flags cell also in Bnei Brak

This morning, a Black Flags cell began operating in Bnei Brak for the first time. Later in the day, hundreds of black flags will be handed out to the city's residents who are protesting against Netanyahu.

"More and more sections of the people understand that it's impossible to continue with Bibi. After the demonstrations in Efrat, Eilat, Ashkelon, and around the country, we are happy about more citizens joining the protest. Later this week there will be demonstrations around the country," the organization said.