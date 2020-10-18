Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn: Correct and required decision

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn welcomes the decision by the Civil Service Commissioner to advance the appointment of the State Prosecutor.

"I welcome the decision of the Civil Service Commissioner to initiate the search proceedings to appoint a State Prosecutor. This is the right and necessary decision for the benefit of the citizens of Israel and for the proper functioning of the law enforcement system.

"I'm sure that the search committee will work professionally and impartially, and will recommend the most suitable person for the position."