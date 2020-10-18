Police: 'Wherever there's violence against protesters we'll be there'

Jerusalem District Police Operations Branch Commander Alon Kalfon referred in a Reshet Bet interview to Rabbi Kanievsky's directive to open schools and said: "We'll know how to arrive everywhere, if we don't succeed in dialogue we'll force compliance in accordance with command's instructions."

On the wave of protests, Kalfon said: "Wherever there's violence against demonstrators, we'll be there, thwart the incident, or prosecute those involved."