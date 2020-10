08:23 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Minister Katz on Rabbi Kanievsky's directive: 'No doubt problematic' In a Galei Tzahal interview, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz referred to Rabbi Kanievsky's directive to open Talmud Torahs. "There's no doubt this is a problematic thing. Gamzu and the Prime Minister have made it clear that this is forbidden. Opening institutions in violation of the law must be prevented." ► ◄ Last Briefs