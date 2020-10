07:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20 Liberman: PM determined to please his partners - Shas and UTJ Yisrael Beyiteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu in a Reshet Bet interview. "The Prime Minister seems determined to please his partners, Shas and United Torah Judaism. All decisions made in the coronavirus cabinet are tainted with political considerations," Liberman claimed. ► ◄ Last Briefs