Tishrei 30, 5781 , 18/10/20
Shas MK says Gamzu has 'obsession with haredi public'
Shas MK Michael Malkieli criticized coronavirus coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu. "Gamzu has a terrible obsession with the haredi public," Malkieli said in an interview on 103FM radio.