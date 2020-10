22:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 29, 5781 , 17/10/20 Tishrei 29, 5781 , 17/10/20 Within an hour: Two brothers from Ashdod die of coronavirus Read more Brothers Shimon and Yemin Buzaglo were hospitalized side by side; during the day their condition worsened and they passed away. ► ◄ Last Briefs